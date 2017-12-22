High-profile Atlanta attorney set for 2018 trial after death of his wife

One year ago, high-profile Atlanta attorney Tex McIver was charged with the shooting death of his wife. He's now out of jail and on bond, awaiting trial in 2018.

CBS46 looks back at the twists and turns since the death of Diane McIver, and look ahead at what's to come.

Tex McIver, 74, walked out of the Fulton County Jail earlier in December in a full suit, his pants covering his new ankle monitor, a plastic bag of his belongings over his back.

His bond is $750,000 while he's awaiting trial, and he's on house arrest, living in the 15th-floor, luxury Buckhead condo he once shared with his wife. He was in a jail cell for months, a far cry from the top circles of the legal and political world's he'd once known. He was once on the State Board of Elections, appointed by Governor Perdue.

McIver's wife was wealthy, president of a major airport advertising company. Most of her belongings went up for sale after her death.

She died on the night of Sept. 25, 2016.

The couple and a friend were driving near Piedmont Park when Tex shot Diane in the back. He has always claimed the gun went off accidentally when he dozed off, but Fulton County prosecutors say he knew exactly what he was doing, saying his motive was financial.

CBS46 sat down with his new attorney in November to talk motive.

"Even from the outside looking in, and I still feel the same way today, from the outside looking in, I've always thought, where's the motive?" the attorney asked. "You know, he seems like a man who loved his wife very much, and that this was an accident and there was just no evidence of premeditation or anything."

The only other person in the car that night was Dani Jo Carter, who wouldn't say much.

McIver's trial is scheduled for March 2018, but it could be delayed even further. Prosecutors are asking for more time to go through all the potential evidence.

