Owner, suspect killed after attempted robbery of College Park liquor store

Police say the owner of a liquor store in College Park was killed Friday after an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at the liquor store in the 5000 block of Old National Highway.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a gun and told everyone to get down. The owner, who was behind the register, produced his own gun, which resulted in a shootout between the owner and suspect.

Both the owner and suspect were killed.

A woman in the store was also shot. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.