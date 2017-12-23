Police: men who hijacked UPS van arrested

Two men have been arrested for hijacking a UPS van in Woodstock.

Police say 23-year-old Leonardo King and Anthony Dwayne Singleton stole the vehicle on Thursday near the 3000 block of Burnt Hickory Road.

The driver of the van was found unharmed.

Police located the suspects in the parking lot of a nearby CVS.

Lee is charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and felony possession of a firearm.

Singleton is charged with felony hijacking of a motor vehicle.

