4 suspects land on Conyers Police Department "Grinch List"

Four individuals have been named Conyers' "Most Wanted Grinches" after committing various crimes around the city and in surrounding counties.

Authorities say Markaysha Hill, Mohammad Woods, Anthony Sanchez Vaughn, and Marquis "Greezy" Glover are each wanted.

Hill, 25, is wanted on outstanding warrants for multiple purse snatchings.

The first incident occurred Oct. 7 at a Kroger in Conyers.

The second incident occurred Oct. 20 at a Target.

Woods is wanted for shattering a vehicle window to steal a tablet in a La Fitness gym parking lot.

Authorities say the 43-year-old proceeded to check into the gym for a workout following the break in.

Vaughn is wanted for multiple charges in the city of Conyers, as well as Rockdale, DeKalb and Butts counties.

The 35-year-old is most recently wanted for breaking into vehicles at multiple commercial locations.

Glover, 19, is wanted for an Oct. 29 pedestrian robbery that took place on Bryant Street, and a Nov. 28 American Legion concession stand burglary.

Tips leading to the arrest of any of the suspects may be rewarded up to $2,000.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

