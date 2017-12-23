Deputy involved accident in Dawson Co

Police say the owner of a liquor store in College Park was killed Friday after an attempted robbery.More >
Police say the owner of a liquor store in College Park was killed Friday after an attempted robbery.More >
"If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."More >
"If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."More >
Police are searching for the parents of a 3-year-old child who was found wandering in northwest Atlanta Friday.More >
Police are searching for the parents of a 3-year-old child who was found wandering in northwest Atlanta Friday.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.More >
An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.More >