Deputy involved accident in Dawson Co

A Dawson County Deputy was involved in a car accident while responding to an emergency call Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at 8 a.m.

Police officials say both the deputy and driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The deputy was released, but the status of the other driver remains unknown.

Officials say the deputy's vehicle was in emergency mode utilizing lights and siren at the time of the incident.

It is not known who is at fault.

