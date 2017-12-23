Long security lines greet passengers flying home for the holidays

The holiday travel is officially underway, and according to AAA more than 100 million people are traveling for the holidays right now.

No matter where these passengers were headed for the holidays they had one thing in common, this incredibly long security line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

"I'm glad we came a couple hours early exactly what I thought it'd be," said one traveler.

For much of the afternoon the line at the north security checkpoint was packed, but when the sun went down, the main checkpoint line opened up.

In addition to long lines travelers can also expect heightened security when traveling during the holiday travel season.

