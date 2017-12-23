Life-size elf decoration turns heads, even loses his own

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold...

