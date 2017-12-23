Life-size elf decoration turns heads, even loses his own

Sunday, December 24 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-12-24 20:44:34 GMT
A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold...More >
A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.More >
Sunday, December 24 2017 3:33 PM EST2017-12-24 20:33:39 GMT
The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.More >
The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.More >
ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) - A life-size elf mannequin on display in a Massachusetts yard has been turning heads - and occasionally losing his own.
Actress Melissa McMeekin has been having a little fun by moving her 6-foot-tall elf doll to different locations outside her Rockport home.
During the countdown to Christmas, Daryl the red-suited elf has appeared seated on a tree branch, riding a bicycle, lying on a hammock and tied up like a hostage.
McMeekin tells the Gloucester Times her family has been getting a kick out of the double takes the moveable elf has elicited from passers-by. She says on one blustery day Daryl fell off his bike and his head landed a few feet away.
McMeekin's acting credits include "The Fighter," ''American Hustle" and other films.