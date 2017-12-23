Atlanta Police make arrest in fatal robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar

Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.

Beller was killed during a robbery November 19 while working at the restaurant.

Samuel Ott was taken into custody on Saturday by the APD’s Fugitive Unit after his DNA was matched to evidence linked to the crime scene. Ott was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment and transported to the Fulton County jail.



“Our homicide investigators have worked tirelessly to purse justice for Chelsea Beller and the other employees who were tied up, robbed and terrorized that night,” said Chief Erika Shields. “It’s only a matter of time before the evidence will lead us to the other two who carried out this cold-blooded and cowardly act. I’m proud of the work of our Homicide Unit, as well as the work of the Fugitive Unit in tracking down this suspect. We will not rest until the other suspects are in custody.”

Police say more suspects remain to be identified. CrimeStoppers Atlanta has once again raised the reward by $5,000. The reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the remaining suspects now stands at up to $38,000.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous and will not be required to testify at any point.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to support the Chelsea Beller Memorial Fund.

