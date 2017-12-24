Child, man found dead in hotel room

Police are investigating the discovery of a deceased man and child found inside a hotel room.

The bodies of a Hispanic male in his 40’s and 3-year-old female child were discovered Saturday afternoon.

The child is believed to be the man’s daughter.

Hotel staff at the Hampton Inn on the 2000 block of West Broad Street alerted police when they were unable to gain entry to the room.

Police are investigating the case as a possible murder suicide.

CBS46.com will continue to update the story as details emerge.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.