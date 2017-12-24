Airport employees still awaiting compensation as Christmas draws near

Employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport can’t celebrate Christmas the way they planned.

People employed under a company called GAT told CBS 46 that the company has failed to compensate them for their services.

GAT employees load and unload planes at the airport.

One employee, who is a father of three, said he was told he would get paid Friday.

With Christmas just a day away, his check still had not arrived.

