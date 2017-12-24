Singer helps family get through holidays

Two days before Christmas seven siblings whose mother was murdered and a metro Atlanta church came together as one.

A few weeks ago Tamika Trimble was shot to death in her car while her youngest daughter was in the backseat.

“That was my best friend,” said E’Daesha Calhoun of her mother. “I miss her a whole, whole lot. It don’t feel the same without her presence.”

Now Calhoun and her six brothers and sisters are being taken care of by their grandmother Shelbra Trimble.

“I see love. I see giving, I see receiving,” said the grandmother.

Giving and receiving is what happened at Fairfield Baptist church in Lithonia.

Underneath the bright lights of the church’s gymnasium volunteers gave the Trimble family a hot meal and toys during this dark time.

“We make sure that this grandmother didn’t have to worry during the holiday season.”

Gospel singer Monica Lisa Stevenson is trying to help this family get through the holidays with her organization “Christmas in a Box.”

And while these children are grateful for the gifts, what they really want for Christmas is justice.

“I don’t wish the worst on anybody, but God sees all so things will be dealt with.”

