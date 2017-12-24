Families displaced following apartment fire in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Families displaced following apartment fire in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Comfort and emergency aid were provided for 32 families displaced by an apartment fire.

Red Cross officials say the fire occurred early Sunday morning at Sterling Cove apartments in Atlanta.

Approximately 32 people, including 10 families, were displaced.

Lodging, clothes, food. Lost prescription medications and other essentials are being coordinated by the Red Cross.

