Georgia Academy For the Blind students pick out perfect Christmas tree year after year

The Christmas season is more about giving than receiving for a group of third-grade students.

Their annual tradition of picking out a Christmas tree for their classroom is a sight to see for those who are blessed to observe it with their own eyes.

On a mild December day in the Deep South, it’s hard to believe it’s the Christmas season.

Eddie and Janet Roberts own a tree farm on Highway 49 in Byron, Georgia, and for more than 40 years, their trees have spread holiday cheer to others.

Until one day, the Christmas Spirit touched them.

“It’s a great blessing to us individually to see these children come out,” Janet Roberts said.

It’s a sight to see when children with little or no sight rely on their sense of touch and smell to pick out the perfect tree.

“They just find it and they all agree and go like ‘ahh,’” said teacher Dawn McDavid. “It’s just something they probably will never forget.”

McDavid is their third-grade teacher, and the tree is for their classroom at the Georgia Academy for the Blind. Even though it’s not easy, they still know what their Christmas tree needs.

And after putting on the finishing touches with a star on top, there is still more work to be done. After all, it is the season of giving and every year they send something special back to the Roberts for Christmas.

It’s another great Christmas for the Roberts, not just because they sold a lot of trees, but because their hearts are full and they’re already looking forward to next year.

