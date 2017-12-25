Grandfather, grandson killed in Christmas morning fire in Warren County

Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
The bodies of a Hispanic male in his 40’s and 3-year-old female child were discovered Saturday afternoon.More >
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >
