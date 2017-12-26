Child with medical condition allegedly abducted by father

Police in Clayton County are continuing to search for a missing 3 year-old boy believed to be abducted by his father.

Abdul Ghani Wahhaj, 3, was reported missing on November 29 after his father, 39 year-old Siraj Wahhaj, took him to the park and never returned. The two were later seen in Alabama.

The boy suffers from seizures and is without his medication.

He's described as a bi-racial boy, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing about 22 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you've seen the boy or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.

