Recycling events to be held for disposal of holiday trees - CBS46 News

Recycling events to be held for disposal of holiday trees

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Christmas holiday has come and gone and it's now time to put away decorations and get rid of the tree.

Keep Georgia Beautiful is celebrating 27 years of "treecycling" in Georgia and several events are planned to help metro Atlanta residents get rid of their natural trees.

Take a look at times and locations across Georgia, sorted by county.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46