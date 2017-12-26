Crews battle blaze at Clayton County sports bar - CBS46 News

Crews battle blaze at Clayton County sports bar

Crews are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Clayton County and several lanes are blocked on a busy roadway as a result.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at Level 2 Sports Bar and Grill on Tara Boulevard near Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro. When crews arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed.

Three of five lanes are blocked on Tara Boulevard as a result. GDOT reports the roadway is expected to fully reopen sometime around 9:30 a.m.

No word on if any injuries were sustained.

