Crews battle blaze at Clayton County sports bar

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party.More >
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party.More >
The bodies of a Hispanic male in his 40’s and 3-year-old female child were discovered Saturday afternoon.More >
The bodies of a Hispanic male in his 40’s and 3-year-old female child were discovered Saturday afternoon.More >
Crews are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Clayton County and several lanes are blocked on a busy roadway as a result.More >
Crews are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Clayton County and several lanes are blocked on a busy roadway as a result.More >