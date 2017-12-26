"Heavily intoxicated" driver plows down Christmas trees at Dunwoody church

The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.

The Dunwoody Police Department says the intoxicated driver smashed into the trees while members of the congregation were inside for services.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and well as several other charges.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.