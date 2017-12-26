"Heavily intoxicated" driver plows down Christmas trees at Dunwoody church

The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >
The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >
A few weeks ago Tamkika Trimble was shot to death in her car while her youngest daughter was in the backseat.More >
A few weeks ago Tamkika Trimble was shot to death in her car while her youngest daughter was in the backseat.More >
Authorities say Markaysha Hill, Mohammad Woods, Anthony Sanchez Vaughn, and Marquis "Greezy" Glover are each wanted.More >
Authorities say Markaysha Hill, Mohammad Woods, Anthony Sanchez Vaughn, and Marquis "Greezy" Glover are each wanted.More >
On North Decatur Road, just within Decatur city limits, neighbors are calling the intersection of North Superior Avenue an accident waiting to happen. They want the city to take action before another person is killed.More >
On North Decatur Road, just within Decatur city limits, neighbors are calling the intersection of North Superior Avenue an accident waiting to happen. They want the city to take action before another person is killed.More >
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his own brother to death on Wednesday.More >
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his own brother to death on Wednesday.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party.More >
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party.More >