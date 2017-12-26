Rapper T.I. surprises single mothers with Target shopping spree

Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.

T.I. uploaded a video to Instagram of him walking into the Target store and surprising unsuspecting customers with free merchandise. As he walked through the store, he shouted "All the single mothers, follow me" and proceeded to spend $20,000 in 30 minutes.

He wrote in the post that he wished he could've stayed longer and done more for more people but says, "I'm blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need."

The video has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

WATCH the video below

