Westlake Touchdown Club President issues retraction statement about misuse of club funds

Westlake Touchdown Club President Emmanuel Avraham issued the following statement retracting the statement he made about club treasurer Anthony Girtman and assistant club treasurer Wanda Gil.

To Whomever May Be Reading This,

I am writing to correct a misunderstanding that I perpetuated. As you may be aware, I previously had a disagreement with Wanda Gil and Anthony Girtman over the use of the Westlake HS Touchdown Club’s funds.

Following a vote of the Club’s executive officers, Ms. Gil and Mr. Girtman removed funds from the Club’s bank accounts to make payments to the football team’s coaches. The removal of such funds was done in furtherance of the vote; however, there was confusion over the interpretation of the Club’s bylaws and disagreement regarding the appropriateness of the vote.

As a result, I made misleading statements regarding Ms. Gil and Mr. Girtman’s actions, including statements that Ms. Gil and Mr. Girtman committed a crime and otherwise calling their character into question.

I now realize that it was inappropriate for me to make such statements. At no time did Ms. Gil or Mr. Girtman ever personally gain from the removal of the Club’s funds.

I respectfully ask that you disregard any statements I may have made to you or anyone else regarding Ms. Gil and Mr. Girtman. Nothing I said should be held against them. I hope that you will hold Ms. Gil and Mr. Girtman in the same regard as you did before this unfortunate series of events took place.

Sincerely

Emmanuel Avraham