Water main break floods portion of 10th Street

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A water main break in front of The Children's School in the 300 block of 10th Street in Atlanta is causing some traffic issues. 

Police are directing traffic while the street is mildly flooded. Crews are working to repair the break. Please seek alternative routes at this time. 

