Amber Alert: Two year old child abducted in Barnesville

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing two-year-old child from Barnesville.

Officials say Keyara Faith Collins was abducted on Christmas Day by Sha'Kera Marzell Collins.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is a 24-year-old black female, approximately 5'8" and weighs 225 pounds.

The Barnesville Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are searching for a burgundy Mitsubishi Galant.

The suspect was last seen on the 100 block of Jensen Street.

Authorities believe Collins is traveling to Phoenix City, Alabama.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child or suspect are urged to call 911.

