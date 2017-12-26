Amber Alert: Two year old child abducted in Barnesville

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing two-year-old child from Barnesville.
Officials say Keyara Faith Collins was abducted on Christmas Day by Sha'Kera Marzell Collins.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspect is a 24-year-old black female, approximately 5'8" and weighs 225 pounds.
The Barnesville Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are searching for a burgundy Mitsubishi Galant.
The suspect was last seen on the 100 block of Jensen Street.
Authorities believe Collins is traveling to Phoenix City, Alabama.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child or suspect are urged to call 911.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >
The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >