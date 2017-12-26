GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at hospital in Baldwin County

Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >
The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >