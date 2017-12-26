GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at hospital in Baldwin County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville, Georgia, near Macon.

According to officials, an altercation happened between a man and two Navicent Hospital Officers. During the altercation, a man was shot.

The suspect has been transported to another hospital for treatment. Navicent Health Baldwin is secure and normal business has resumed.

