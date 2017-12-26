Failed robbery lands man in jail

An attempted robbery of an O'Reilly Auto Parts lead to the arrest of a man wanted in several counties and cities in Georgia.

The Breman Police Department say a black male wearing a ski mask entered the auto parts store Tuesday morning and forced employees into the office at gun point.

When confronted the suspect pointed the gun at an officer before attempting to flee the building.

Back up Haralson County officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

He is wanted in Douglas and Fulton counties as well as in Villa Rica and Tyrone for armed robbery.

Breman Police Chief Keith Pesnell commends the bravery and success of officers who were able to apprehend the suspect.

"I am very proud of them and also very grateful for Haralson County Cpl. Mullinex," he said.

The suspect is being held in Carroll County jail for several charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

His name has not been released due to a continuing investigation.

