Heating system nearly burns down radio station

A heating system’s mechanical malfunction almost burned down a radio station Tuesday morning in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services say the fire broke out at La Bonita 610AM.

The station is located on the 200 block of Ezzard Street.

A station employee told fire officials smoke alarms alerted him to the fire hours after turning on the building’s heating system.

Smoke and flames were visible from the right side of the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly take down the aggressive interior fire.

The building suffered damage from flames, smoke and water.

No injuries were reported at the incident.

