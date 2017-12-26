Heating system nearly burns down radio station

A station employee told fire officials smoke alarms alerted him to the fire hours after turning on the building’s heating system.More >
Two adults and three children were able to make it out unharmed after fire ripped through part of their Gwinnett County home early Friday morning.More >
Ivy Preparatory Academy at Gwinnett opened it's doors in 2008 and quickly rose to prominence as the state's first all girls charter school.More >
The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old went before a judge Saturday morning.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
Atlanta rapper T.I. walked into a Target location and surprised several single mothers with gifts for Christmas.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Crews battled a blaze at a sports bar in Clayton County and several lanes were shut down on Tara Boulevard but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
The driver of a Dodge Caravan is jailed after plowing into several Christmas trees that were being sold in the parking lot of a Dunwoody church on Christmas Eve.More >
