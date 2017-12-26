Gumbo war erupts on Twitter, Keisha Lance Bottoms joins in - CBS46 News

Gumbo war erupts on Twitter, Keisha Lance Bottoms joins in

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta’s mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms had some fun engaging in a banter with tweeters on Christmas Day when she posted a picture of her gumbo.

Bottoms decision to use a Zatarain's gumbo base was challenged with a good-natured Twitter thread #GumboWar where everyone chimed in with their own photos and preferences.

Celebrities such as Don Cheadle, David Alan Grier and News One Now host Roland Martin each tweeted photos of their holiday gumbo.

By Tuesday evening hundreds of tweets included photos of gumbo from Twitter users, debates on who makes authentic roux, whether or not okra should be included and several tweets declaring a gumbo showoff.

