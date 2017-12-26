Gumbo war erupts on Twitter, Keisha Lance Bottoms joins in

Atlanta’s mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms had some fun engaging in a banter with tweeters on Christmas Day when she posted a picture of her gumbo.

Bottoms decision to use a Zatarain's gumbo base was challenged with a good-natured Twitter thread #GumboWar where everyone chimed in with their own photos and preferences.

Only thing I’m lovin’ from New Orleans today is the Zatarain’s Gumbo base. pic.twitter.com/6fYs5AS2lx — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2017

Only thing I’m lovin’ from New Orleans today is the Zatarain’s Gumbo base. pic.twitter.com/6fYs5AS2lx — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2017

My paternal grandmother was born in Louisiana. But lol, clearly, didn’t leave the gumbo recipe. https://t.co/SmPEL0kVKI — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2017

Celebrities such as Don Cheadle, David Alan Grier and News One Now host Roland Martin each tweeted photos of their holiday gumbo.

By Tuesday evening hundreds of tweets included photos of gumbo from Twitter users, debates on who makes authentic roux, whether or not okra should be included and several tweets declaring a gumbo showoff.

???????????? Yea, I think we are going to have to organize this celebrity gumbo cook off. And I have the perfect cause for it to benefit! More details in January 2018. I know @mrdannyglover @davidalangrier wants in! Who else? #GumboWars https://t.co/GHvsQxbwba — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 25, 2017

Would you watch a celebrity gumbo competition? Let us know by visiting CBS46 Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.