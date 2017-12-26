Georgia fans see players off to Rose Bowl

Die hard fans endured cold conditions in Athens Tuesday morning to catch a glimpse of the SEC Champs as they boarded five charter buses bound for the airport in Atlanta.

Their final destination, the Rose Bowl.

“I drove all the way from Anderson. S.C., to cheer my Dawgs on,” said Georgia Fan Ray Findley.

“I think it’s a golden opportunity. I was at the 1980 game when they won the National Championship.” Said Findley. “My grandfather was at the fame in 1943.”

Fans erupted with cheers when freshman quarterback Jake Fromm acknowledged the bulldog faithful before boarding bus number one.

“I think we’re going to do good. I’ve got faith in them,” said Amber Findley.

“It’s a long way to California, but Dawg fans will be watching close,” said Chris Morgan.

Georgia fans also shouted words of encouragement for their top Dawg, Head Coach Kirby Smart, who they believe can bring a championship back to Athens.

“I need tickets for the National Championship so I’ve got faith, I know we’re going.”

And one Dawg fan hobbled in on a broken foot for the send off.

“I couldn’t find my bulldog red jacket, but I’ve got my red cap on,” said Phillip Maxwell. “I’m ready to go!”

A moment he wouldn’t miss for the world.

“I’m a Go Dawg, I’m a Go Dawgs all the way.”

