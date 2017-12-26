Mayoral candidate wins the heart of longtime girlfriend

Tonight former candidate Michael Sterling is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, reality television start Eva Marcille.

Sterling proposed in front of family and friends on Christmas Day.

Not a bad way to end what was a brutal election season.

Even many of his opponents in the Atlanta Mayor’s race thought that Michael Sterling would make a pretty good mayor, one day.

The problem was Sterling’s passion wouldn’t let him wait.

“I just needed about 40,000 more voters to like me,” said Sterling.

But he did have one vote, no matter what.

His longtime girlfriend.

“Supporting him for the campaign was actually an honor you know," said Marcille. "Michael wakes up every sing day trying to figure out how to better the lives of others, and while running for mayor it was better the lives of the people of Atlanta, and to just see that fight in him, that passion in him to be able to help him anyway I could that’s my one and only job."

And that kind of unshakeable loyalty was just one of the reasons Sterling proposed to her on Christmas Day.

“You want to fall in love and when you’re fortunate to find someone, I refer to Eva my example, my proof from God that angels are real because she’s been an angel sent from Heaven, and has been one of the most supportive, greatest blessing that I could ever have hoped for,” said Sterling.

Marcille, a former America’s Top Model, is getting ready for her next close-up on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of Nene Leakes.

“And so Nene, who is like the queen of Atlanta, has been here to kind of help me navigate through all of the necessities of Atlanta. I’m a mom now, I’m a little bit older than I was when I went to college to assist me and someone like a big sister, like Nene is really good,” said Marcille.

For Sterling politics is still very much in his future, though in the meantime he’ll have to learn to navigate the celebrity life with a supermodel wife.

“I’ve gotten used to not being seen when you’re walking with someone as beautiful as Eva. Nobody sees you so I’ve gotten used to it.” said Sterling.

You get the feeling that Sterling is not 100 percent comfortable with all that reality tv invasion of privacy, but that’s life in the celebrity fast lane.

The fun shifts into high gear in April when Michael Jr enters the picture.

