Water main break makes a river out of Midtown street

A broken water main turned a busy street in Midtown Atlanta into a river.

A water pipe at Children's School spread water all over 10th Street near Piedmont Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Some residents who live near the school say they experienced a loss of water for hours.

Though the water has stopped, crews will continue to clean up the mud left behind.

