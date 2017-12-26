Fatal vehicle collision claims teenager's life

A Monroe teen died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from a SUV that collided with another vehicle.

The incident occurred on South Madison Avenue in Monroe.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cal Barton says 34-year-old Jasmine Chandler was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with four passengers including the deceased teen.

Mary Ann Smith, 55, was driving a Honda Odyssey westbound on Church Street when the collision happened.

“The Tahoe failed to stop for [sic] red traffic signal, traveling into the intersection and was struck by the van,” said Barton.

Twelve-year-old Sean Thomas was ejected from the Tahoe and found deceased at the scene.

One passenger was taken to Clearview with minor injuries.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to Athens Regional with minor injuries.

Charges against Chandler are pending.

