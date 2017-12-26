Two teens shot, gunman on the loose - CBS46 News

Two teens shot, gunman on the loose

By WGCL Digital Team
COLLEGE PARK, GA (CBS46) -

Two teen are in the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in College Park.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Two Lakes Circle.

Investigators are searching for the gunman.

