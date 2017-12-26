Two teens shot, gunman on the loose

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cal Barton says 34-year-old Jasmine Chandler was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with four passengers including the deceased teen.More >
The Breman Police Department say a black male wearing a ski mask entered the auto parts store Tuesday morning and forced employees into the office at gun point.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
The bodies of a Hispanic male in his 40’s and 3-year-old female child were discovered Saturday afternoon.More >
A water pipe at Children's School spread water all over 10th Street near Piedmont Park on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
A man is facing numerous charges after he led police on a high speed chase down Georgia 400 early Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
For Sterling politics is still very much in his future, though in the meantime he’ll have to learn to navigate the celebrity life with a supermodel wife.More >
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cal Barton says 34-year-old Jasmine Chandler was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with four passengers including the deceased teen.More >
From the time she was approached, to the moment her window was smashed, Lauren Law recorded every second of what happened when she was pulled over by a Henry County police officer.More >
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical storms Anywhere from 11-17 tropical storms are expected this season, which are tropical cyclones with winds of at least 39 mph. The average number of tropical storms each season is 12, and we've already seen one preseason tropical storm that developed in April, which is rare. Hurricanes Anywhere from 5-9 hurricanes are expected this season, which are tropical cyclones with winds of a...More >
Alicia Roberts joins CBS 46 as a Reporter, joining Sharon Reed, Ben Swann and Paul Ossmann at 4, 5, 6 and 11pm on CBS 46 and 9pm on Peachtree TV.More >
