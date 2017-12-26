Potential for brief wintry mix late Tuesday night

Light precipitation is expected to overspread much of central and North Georgia on Tuesday just after midnight.

The precipitation is expected to mainly be in the form of a cold rain, however, brief periods of light sleet could mix in with the rain along and north of I-20.

No ice or sleet accumulations are expected as temperatures remain above freezing.

Some bridges and overpasses could become slick toward Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.