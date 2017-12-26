Potential for brief wintry mix late Tuesday night - CBS46 News

Potential for brief wintry mix late Tuesday night

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Ossmann, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Light precipitation is expected to overspread much of central and North Georgia on Tuesday just after midnight.

The precipitation is expected to mainly be in the form of a cold rain, however, brief periods of light sleet could mix in with the rain along and north of I-20.

No ice or sleet accumulations are expected as temperatures remain above freezing.

Some bridges and overpasses could become slick toward Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather