Guns stolen from Fayette County sporting goods store

Fayetteville Police are asking for the community's help in locating the suspects accused of stealing guns from a sporting goods store.

The suspects broke into Dick's Sporting Goods on Pavilion Parkway in Fayetteville and made off with an undisclosed amount of guns.

Surveillance video shows two suspects walking into the store with crowbars. They begin pounding on the glass cases until one breaks, giving them access to several hand guns.

The suspects then fled the scene.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information on the thefts, call Crime Stoppers.

