Man killed in Christmas Day crash in Cherokee County

A man is dead after he crossed the center line with his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle on Christmas Day.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Arnold Mill Road near O'Hara Drive.

Police say 60 year-old Steven Williams crossed the center line and struck a Jeep Liberty being driven by 53 year-old Shayne Dawson. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear if Dawson sustained any injuries. No word on if alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

