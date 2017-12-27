Wintry mix to continue north of Atlanta through noon

A mix of rain, sleet and flurries will continue north of Atlanta through noon Wednesday.

Where's the wintry mix?

The mix is occurring from Canton-to-Gainesville northward. In Atlanta, you're just seeing a cold rain.

Will is stick?

Mostly not. The precipitation is light, and temperatures are mostly above freezing, so no accumulations are expected.

Travel impacts

No travel impacts are expected in Atlanta. If you live north of Canton, there could be minor travel impacts on bridges and elevated roads.

Alerts

There are currently no winter weather alerts for north Georgia.

When does it end?

All precipitation is expected to end after noon Wednesday.

