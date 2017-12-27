Child unharmed after being found in backseat of stolen vehicle

The mother of a three year-old child is being charged after she left her child in a running vehicle that was stolen from an Atlanta laundromat Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the Spincycle Landromat on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police say 25 year-old Deveney Hood went into the landromat while her child waited inside the running vehicle. The vehicle was then stolen and later recovered on Eastland Road, about a quarter of a mile away from the scene. The child was unharmed.

Hood has been arrested and charged with reckless conduct. She was released from jail Wednesday morning after posting bond.

The child and vehicle were released to a family member.

No word on the suspects who stole the vehicle.

