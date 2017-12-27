Man robbed, carjacked at Atlanta gas station

A man is lucky to be alive after he was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint at a Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Texaco gas station on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the victim saw four men pulling up in a newer-model Toyota Prius as he was pumping gas. The men allegedly pointed a large pistol at him and demanded his keys and personal belongings.

The suspects then made off with the man's 2009 Honda Civic. They also stole his wallet and iPhone before fleeing southbound on Moreland Avenue.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

