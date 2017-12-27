Inmate escapes from Lamar County Jail, stolen vehicle located in South Carolina

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail, stole a vehicle and took off to his home state of South Carolina.

Christopher Nicholas Carroll stole a county vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. That vehicle was later recovered just before 8 a.m. in Allendale County, South Carolina.

Carrol, who is originally from Olar, S.C., was jailed in October for three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

He's described as a white male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

