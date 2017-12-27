Couple accused of swindling elderly man out of $15,000

Police in Johns Creek are looking for a man and woman accused of bilking an elderly man out of $15,000 in cash.

It is unclear how the couple was able to scam the money from the 77 year-old man.

The suspects were last seen driving a newer-model white Chevrolet Camaro.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1600.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.