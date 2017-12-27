Police on scene of suspicious package near Ponce City Market

Omega Psi Phi has more than 700 chapters and is more than 100 years old. The CBS46 Bulldog learned of an internal embezzlement scandal, which has largely remained secret until now.More >
Omega Psi Phi has more than 700 chapters and is more than 100 years old. The CBS46 Bulldog learned of an internal embezzlement scandal, which has largely remained secret until now.More >
The body of a Loganville man reported missing in July of 2017 has been found and positively identified.More >
The body of a Loganville man reported missing in July of 2017 has been found and positively identified.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
A Macon man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and overturned several times on I-75 in Cobb County early Thursday morning.More >
A Macon man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and overturned several times on I-75 in Cobb County early Thursday morning.More >
State lawmakers made their final pitches to get bills to Governor Nathan Deal's desk as they met for the final day of the legislative session on Thursday.More >
State lawmakers made their final pitches to get bills to Governor Nathan Deal's desk as they met for the final day of the legislative session on Thursday.More >