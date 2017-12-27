Police on scene of suspicious package near Ponce City Market

A SWAT team has been deployed to the scene of a suspicious package near Ponce City Market in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the call just after 10 a.m.

The situation has forced the closure of Glen Iris Drive between Ponce de Leon and North avenues.

Instagram user CarltonFreeman posted a picture of the situation, showing robots being brought in to assist.

A post shared by Carlton Freeman (@carltonfreeman) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:46am PST

No word on when the situation will be cleared. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.