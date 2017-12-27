Fire destroys home; several cats killed - CBS46 News

Fire destroys home; several cats killed


By Jasmina Alston, Reporter
MONROE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Several cats were killed during a fire where a woman was raising and breeding more than thirty cats.

Authorities say two cats and two liters of Ragdoll kittens did not survive.

"I tried my best to save all the cats and pets we own, but I just couldn't do it," said Stephanie Ingram.

Ingram operates Pinkerton Ragdolls. She said she suffers from Crohn's Disease and raises the Ragdolls to help others who also suffer or just want a companion. But Tuesday, she watched the business she's owned for seventeen years go up in flames after a heater on the front porch caught fire.

"When it happened I just started kicking out the doors, and windows and throwing cats out of the house so hopefully some of them would make it," said Ingram.

Ingram even risked her own life. She was burned on her arm, neck and shoulders. She said she and her husband slept in their car Tuesday night just in case a cat found its way home. 

"It's a terrible thing but so many others lived," said Ingram.

