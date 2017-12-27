Officer involved traffic accident

(Source: City of Atlanta Police via Facebook)

A city of Atlanta Police Officer was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of southwest Sylvan Road and Langston Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say Atlanta police were assisting Fulton County Police in a vehicular pursuit when the incident occurred.

The officer sustained a forehead laceration and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

