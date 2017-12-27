Confederate statue removed after vandals deface it

A monument more than a century years old was vandalized in Rome, Georgia.

The statue of a Confederate soldier at Myrtle Hill Cemetery was vandalized December 20. The statue has stood atop the cemetery since 1887 but now all that remains is its base.

"Someone had to go through a great amount of effort to actually conduct this vandalism and that's unfortunate," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.

Rich says someone climbed to the top of the cemetery and cut off the soldier's hands and rifle before also damaging his face. City officials have removed the remaining parts of the statue as they decide what to do with it.

"They would have had to utilize tools and or a ladder just to be able to climb up and get to the statue because it is elevated," said Rich.

The city has not yet done a financial assessment of the statue to determine how much it will cost to repair or replace it. Rome Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the vandalism.

"I think it's cruel and they should be punished. That's not right. That's a landmark," said one Rome resident.

A local non-profit is actually raising money to repair or replace to statue. To find out more or to donate visit romega.org/monument or call 706-295-5576

