Woman attacks man with knife on Christmas Day

HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A Gainesville woman is facing an aggravated battery charge after attacking a man on Christmas Day.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Crystal Martinez cut an adult male on the back of his neck with a knife.

The 29-year-old was booked at the Hall County Jail.

A bond hearing is scheduled January 11.

