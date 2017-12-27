Woman attacks man with knife on Christmas Day

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Crystal Martinez cut an adult male on the back of his neck with a knife.More >
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Crystal Martinez cut an adult male on the back of his neck with a knife.More >
The mother of a three year-old child is being charged after she left her child in a running vehicle that was stolen from an Atlanta laundromat Wednesday night.More >
The mother of a three year-old child is being charged after she left her child in a running vehicle that was stolen from an Atlanta laundromat Wednesday night.More >
A man is lucky to be alive after he was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint at a Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
A man is lucky to be alive after he was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint at a Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Two teens are in the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in South Fulton.More >
Two teens are in the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in South Fulton.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
For Sterling politics is still very much in his future, though in the meantime he’ll have to learn to navigate the celebrity life with a supermodel wife.More >
For Sterling politics is still very much in his future, though in the meantime he’ll have to learn to navigate the celebrity life with a supermodel wife.More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cal Barton says 34-year-old Jasmine Chandler was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with four passengers including the deceased teen.More >
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cal Barton says 34-year-old Jasmine Chandler was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with four passengers including the deceased teen.More >
Atlanta’s mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms had some fun engaging in a banter with tweeters on Christmas Day when she posted a picture of her gumbo.More >
Atlanta’s mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms had some fun engaging in a banter with tweeters on Christmas Day when she posted a picture of her gumbo.More >