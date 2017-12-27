CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away

CBS 46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke.

Amanda was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday when she rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment.

Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time. Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family.

Saddened to hear of the passing of @cbs46 Amanda Davis. Such a beautiful person, inside & out. My thoughts & prayers are w/ her loved ones. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 28, 2017

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. She will truly be missed. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 28, 2017

Rest well, Amanda Davis. My thoughts and prayers are with your family, friends, colleagues, and those you mentored. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BpR1k34ukP — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 28, 2017

In total and complete shock right now. Please pray for comfort and peace for Amanda's family. They've been through a lot & need our prayers. Please pray also for all of our @cbs46 family as we deal with the loss of our colleague & friend. Rest In Peace Amanda. ???? @AmandaCBS46 pic.twitter.com/GRLQKKew4C — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) December 28, 2017

RIP Amanda Davis. Our dear colleague passed away minutes ago. She was surrounded by her family and friends.... https://t.co/msLgRF3jWH — Sharon Reed (@SharonReedCBS46) December 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.