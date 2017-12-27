CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away, public viewing and funera - CBS46 News

CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away, public viewing and funeral scheduled

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

CBS 46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke.

Amanda was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday when she rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment.

Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time. Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family. 

A public viewing is scheduled for January 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral home is located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.

Davis' funeral is scheduled for January 3 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in southwest Atlanta. The church is located at 3144 Cascade Road SW. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46