CBS46 Exclusive: UGA great Buck Belue talks Georgia football

CBS 46 Reporter Adam Murphy and former UGA quarterback Buck Belue. (Source: WGCL)
Former UGA quarterback Buck Belue. (Source: WGCL) Former UGA quarterback Buck Belue. (Source: WGCL)
If there’s one Bulldog that loves to talk Georgia football day in and day out, it’s UGA great Buck Belue.

He’s the last quarterback to lead the Bulldogs to a National Championship back in 1980 after beating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

“Big players, making big plays in the big moments. That’s how you win a championship,” said the former quarterback.

Belue now hosts his own sports talk radio show on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan, and said this year’s team reminds him of the glory days.

“Well I see some similarities. The coaching staff is excellent. We had a great staff in 80,” said Belue. “They’re dominating with the run game. We had one guy in Herschel Walker. They’ve got three with Chubb, Michele and Swift.”

The Dawgs will face second ranked Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Naturally, Belue likes Georgia’s chances.

“I immediately had a good feeling after researching the game and looking at both sides I still like Georgia in the match-up.”

He believes the Bulldogs will squeak out a 31-27 win over the Sooners in the semifinal playoff game, despite any bowl game distractions.

“I’m really confident about their ability to stay focused. Look Kirby has been there in so many of these big games at Alabama, so he understands what is necessary,” he said. “They know this fan base is starving. It has been a long, long time and they’re going to do their best to cash it in for everybody involved.’

Belue said he will not be making the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.

He’ll be handling his radio gig here in Atlanta and watching the game on television.

