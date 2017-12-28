Fans across metro Atlanta remember anchor Amanda Davis

The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.

Amanda was at the on Tuesday when she rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment. She was traveling to attend her father's funeral in Texas.

She has received numerous honors and awards during her career, including: RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, ten Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

Several people across the country have sounded off on social media, offering condolences and sharing memories of the beloved anchor.

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. She will truly be missed. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 28, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of @cbs46 Amanda Davis. Such a beautiful person, inside & out. My thoughts & prayers are w/ her loved ones. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 28, 2017

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague Amanda Davis. We celebrate her life and career today on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/gCqkoEid5h — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) December 28, 2017

?? I worked with & ran live studio camera for Fox 5 News Atlanta anchor AMANDA DAVIS in 2005. Our... https://t.co/PhuyPUd2iT — Lillia A DePass (@Lillia_A_DePass) December 28, 2017

Amanda Davis was such a bright spirit. She was a strong, gracious and eloquent woman. She won battles most of us couldn’t.

Please remember her family, pets, friends and colleagues.

There’s a sadness among us all here in Georgia, especially Atlanta.?? https://t.co/kOCeAEBh2J — Dawn Young-McDaniel (@justdawn_) December 28, 2017

Amanda Davis, Veteran Morning News Anchor, Dies at 62 https://t.co/GMauaaYnLA — Doug Schorpp (@schorpp1955) December 28, 2017

Tragic news about the loss of Amanda Davis. Legendary Atlanta news anchor. A friend and colleague. No words. Only prayers to her family. @cbs46 @raymetoyer #paulossman #heartbroken @ajc — Fred Hickman (@FredHickmanSPX) December 28, 2017

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon and fellow #NABJ member @AmandaCBS46 yesterday, the same day she was supposed to bury her father. My thoughts and prayers are with #AmandaDavis' loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/RgzxMAPsHd — Kimberlei Davis (@KimberleiDavis) December 28, 2017

May she rest in eternal peace. Praying for her immediate family..her television family,, friends and fans in the Atlanta area and beyond. #AmandaDavis https://t.co/SgaScx5Q2V — Ukee Washington (@UkeeWashington) December 28, 2017

Longtime Atlanta TV news anchor Amanda Davis dies after massive strokehttps://t.co/s7vi4b8bNr pic.twitter.com/2pgyqNlrN5 — Courtney Curtis (@CourtneyGTV) December 28, 2017

So Sad: Veteran Atlanta TV Anchor Amanda Davis Dead at 62 Following a Massive Stroke https://t.co/oNjuaYUFgH via @lovebscott — B. Scott (@lovebscott) December 28, 2017

omg that’s awful... grew up watching amanda davis over on fox... thoughts go out to her family and friends https://t.co/hHnhwPjEMM — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) December 28, 2017

As an intern, I ran the evening news scripts to Amanda Davis as she got ready for the newscasts at WAGA. Her presence, professionalism, and sweet smile was contagious. A remarkable TV news icon, well-loved in our city. Praying for her family & friends ?? #RIP #AmandaDavis — Neima Abdulahi 11Alive (@NeimaNews) December 28, 2017

R.I.P. #AmandaDavis , you paved the way for so many African American women by your presence on-air. Praying for everyone at @cbs46 — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) December 28, 2017

#AmandaDavis tweeted this out a week ago after her dad died. We now need to say this for the rest of her family who now mourn her death. So sad. https://t.co/a2ZiFrcVtd — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 28, 2017

I love these words from #amandadavis. This is how I'll remember her. She was a mother, professional, she was successful, she made mistakes. She got back up and tried again. She was human. And she shared her life with us and hopefully her testimony will help many others. ?????? pic.twitter.com/Njf4gO5hN2 — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) December 28, 2017

So sorry, Russ. I know this must hurt in a very deep and personal way. I am missing her Sweet Soul already. ???? #AmandaDavis https://t.co/9e04lF3Wsj — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) December 28, 2017

BBB extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the loved ones of Amanda Davis. Ms. Davis was a part of Atlanta’s media history. Her segments on “Wednesday’s Child” showed her compassion. Amanda, you will never be forgotten. #AmandaDavis pic.twitter.com/MqPFHYVWAy — BBBMetroAtlanta (@BBBAtlanta) December 28, 2017

My prayers are with the family & friends of Atlanta’s long time news anchor #amandadavis. I had the privilege & honor of doing some amazing work with this beautiful spirit. She will be missed by many. Rest In Peace????#rip #gonetosoon https://t.co/xOK2krmqXx pic.twitter.com/szK9isX1MC — Cynthia Bailey (@CynthiaBailey10) December 28, 2017

We are sorry to learn that our dear friend @cbs46 News Anchor #AmandaDavis has passed away. pic.twitter.com/dIyR1wCSTP — Official BLM Atlanta (@OfficialBLMATL) December 28, 2017

This is just awful. #AmandaDavis suffered a massive stroke yesterday.

Praying for the @cbs46 morning anchor's family and friends. https://t.co/wxBfCGGxdV — Brigida Mack WBTV (@BrigidaMack) December 28, 2017

