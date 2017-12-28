Fans across metro Atlanta remember anchor Amanda Davis - CBS46 News

Fans across metro Atlanta remember anchor Amanda Davis

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.

Amanda was at the on Tuesday when she rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment. She was traveling to attend her father's funeral in Texas.

She has received numerous honors and awards during her career, including: RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, ten Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

Several people across the country have sounded off on social media, offering condolences and sharing memories of the beloved anchor. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away

    CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:46 AM EST2017-12-28 10:46:22 GMT

    CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke. 

    More >

    CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke. 

    More >

  • PHOTOS

    Remembering Amanda Davis

    Remembering Amanda Davis

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:38 AM EST2017-12-28 11:38:07 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.

    More >

    Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.

    More >

  • Amanda Davis

    Amanda Davis

    Tuesday, January 3 2017 1:06 PM EST2017-01-03 18:06:53 GMT

    Amanda Davis is an anchor on the CBS46 Morning News and CBS46 News at Noon. Davis spent 26 years at WAGA in Atlanta.  She has received numerous honors and awards during her career, including: RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, ten Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award. Besides her passion for local news she also describes her “true labor of love” her work...

    More >

    Amanda Davis is an anchor on the CBS46 Morning News and CBS46 News at Noon. Davis spent 26 years at WAGA in Atlanta.  She has received numerous honors and awards during her career, including: RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, ten Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award. Besides her passion for local news she also describes her “true labor of love” her work...

    More >
    •   