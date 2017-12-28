Remembering Amanda Davis

Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis, a member of the CBS46 family who spent over three decades of her broadcasting career in Atlanta, has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

We take a look back at her life and times in Atlanta and at CBS46.

