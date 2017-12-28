Elderly man killed in overnight house fire in Paulding County - CBS46 News

Elderly man killed in overnight house fire in Paulding County

By WGCL Digital Team
ROCKMART, GA (CBS46) -

A man is dead and a home is destroyed following a fire in Paulding County early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the home on the 200 block of Old Brock Road in Rockmart.

Alonzo Patterson, 65, was killed in the blaze.

No word on what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

